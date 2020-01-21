TUCSON — Safford and Willcox competed in the Flowing Wells Invitational, a two-day event that saw 36 teams competing.
Safford finished in 11th place with 107 team points, while Willcox finished in 15th place with 87.5 team points.
With elite competition, many wrestlers encountered new opponents and were pushed to new limits, in preparation for the state finals.
Safford’s Robert White came in first place for the 184 pounds weight class, as well as taking home the Flowing Wells 2020 outstanding wrestler award.
The Bulldogs’ Briggs Baldwin placed fifth for the 172-pound weight class.
Willcox’s Kelby Flowers placed sixth in the 154-weight class, Ote Allsup placed second in the 162-weight class, and Caiden Hall placed third in the 197-weight class.
Safford’s last meet is against Catalina Foothills and Sabino at Sabino on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.
Willcox is at San Carlos on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.
