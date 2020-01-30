PIMA — The No. 10 Lady Roughriders ruffed up the Cowgirls in a one-way game that led to a Roughriders blowout victory.
Pima beat Willcox, 58-10, on Wednesday night.
“I think it was good. We worked well as a team, came in with intensity and played our game,” said Pima’s Nevaeh Grant.
Grant had a game-high 22 points and three steals.
“We weren’t giving good passes, our shots weren’t going in and it just wasn’t good,” said Willcox’s Alexia Morales.
Kamrielle Wyatt had a Willcox’s team-high 6 points.
No. 10 Pima (17-6) will go on the road to rematch Willcox (2-15) on Friday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m.
