WILLCOX — The Thatcher Eagles took down the Willcox Cowgirls for the second straight time this season in a game that went back and forth early.
Thatcher defeated Willcox Cowgirls in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-3, 25-21.
Before the game, Thatcher head coach Kim Orr had this to say: “Our word for this game is enthusiasm. It’s a homecoming and a lot of stuff going on, so we are trying to stay focused on this game and be able to have the communication and enthusiasm we need in order to get a win.”
In the first set, the Cowgirls came out on fire, getting the job done early and taking an 11-2 lead. Cowgirls Daniella Pando and Malia Rogers served up a baker’s dozen when it came to aces, giving them the early momentum.
After taking a timeout, the Lady Eagles found their mojo. Rogers and Cassidy Wakefield took it upon themselves to protect the net, getting a total of six kills between them and putting the Eagles back in the game.
Thatcher’s Taya Baldwin helped finish off Willcox with her nine straight aces that brought them back for the win.
After losing the second set by 22 points, the Cowgirls looked like they were down and out going into the third.
Cowgirls Dakota Finley and Tapanga Alexander helped keep their team in the game with hits and kills that forced the Eagles to stay on their toes.
Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, that was not enough as the Eagles were able to take advantage of their weaknesses and get the sweep.
“We were hungry since the JV game. We had a lot of youngsters that play JV, so we were fired up when they won their three games,” said Willcox’s Pando. “Coming into the first set, we were trying to play the team on the court and not the name. We were fighting hard; it’s just unfortunate that we came up short.”
The Willcox Cowgirls (6-18) will look to improve when they host the Benson Bobcats (11-5) on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.