Willcox High School boys and girls’ basketball received All-Region 2nd team and

Honorable mentions for the 2019-20 season.

Willcox’s sophomore center Rico Lunt earned 2A East All-Region second team for boys’

basketball.

2A East honorable mentions for Willcox’s girls’ basketball was awarded to senior power forward Tapanga Alexander and junior point guard Ana Barajas.

