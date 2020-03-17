Willcox High School boys and girls’ basketball received All-Region 2nd team and
Honorable mentions for the 2019-20 season.
Willcox’s sophomore center Rico Lunt earned 2A East All-Region second team for boys’
basketball.
2A East honorable mentions for Willcox’s girls’ basketball was awarded to senior power forward Tapanga Alexander and junior point guard Ana Barajas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.