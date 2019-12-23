WILLCOX — Caiden Hall, a senior wrestler at Willcox high school, took some time after practice to answer Range News’ questions about his wrestling career and more.
Q: What made you choose wrestling and how long have you been wrestling?
A: I chose wrestling because some of my cousins used to wrestle but what really got me into the sport was my best friend, Ote Allsup, and I’ve been wrestling for seven years.
Q: What is your favorite part about wrestling?
A: My favorite part about wrestling is the wrestling family. It honestly feels like I have two different families.
Q: How do you prepare yourself for a meet?
A: The best way I prepare myself for a meet is to make sure I get good sleep and right before the meet I just tell myself I’m the best wrestler in the gym.
Q: What is the hardest part about wrestling?
A: The hardest part about wrestling to me is just embracing the grind and understanding the fact that you’ve got to work extra to come out on top.
Q: What has been your best wrestling moment at WHS so far?
A: The best moment I’ve encountered at WHS is when I pinned the returning state champ at sectionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.