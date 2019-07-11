WILLCOX — Starting off the day with a swim, local children played courtesy of the Willcox Elks Lodge.
Swimming, diving and receiving ribbons were all included last Thursday morning at the annual Elks Lodge Swim Meet.
The event offered free admittance to the Willcox City Pool. Registration for the meet at the pool started at 8 a.m. Participants were also given a free lunch.
“We do this every year as a free event because that is what the Elks are all about,” said Willcox Elks member Larry Hamel. “It’s for the children; and it’s a way to show the community we support them.”
“It’s really good for all the kids. (Her son) has never swam in groups before, but he did it and he did really well. It was a lot of fun, and I’m sure he loved it,” said Patricia Bracomonte, whose son participated in the meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.