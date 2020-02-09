WILLCOX — Fifteen different schools competed in the Division 4 Section 2 Tournament to see who goes home and who goes to state.
The Wildcats will be sending 12 to state, as five ‘Cats earned section championships.
And the top four placers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.
“I thought our effort was outstanding today. We were hustling and working hard which is what we ask for, so we were very pleased with that. We have a few technical things to clean up before state but, overall, it was a good day,” said Morenci coach Casey Woodall.
Team scores were:
1. Morenci 235
2. Globe 146
3. Willcox 143
4. Thatcher 103
5. Benson 103
6. Pima 98.5
7. Miami 68
8. Bisbee 52
9. San Manuel 36
10. St. David 30
11. Catalina 27
13. Tombstone 19
14. Santa Rita and St. Agustine 4
16. San Carlos and Tohona O’ Odham 0
“I feel really good and we have a young team. They're all putting the smackdown and we’re taking more to state than last year,” said Willcox’s Kelby Flowers.
Flowers took first place in the 152-weight class.
Willcox will be sending Flowers, Arnoldo Ruiz, Marcus Olivares, Ote Allsup, Cristian Pando, Caiden Hall and Aaron Moran all to state.
“Today, we had a few unexpected and we did what we could. We have seven people going to state so hard work pays off,” said Thatcher’s Brik Skousen.
Skousen and six other Eagles will be going to Prescott Valley to compete in state.
Pima will be sending several to state as well, including Hunter Chamberlin, Jarom Larson, Damian Hoopes, Mason Palmer, Gaige Cluff and Trevor Pruszynski.
Benson will be sending Dante Smolinski, Conner Curtis, Clayton Sherman, Ralph Grassi and Clayson Goodwin to state.
St. David will send Jermiah Toyota and Brayden Merrill to Prescott Valley for state,
“Overall, as a team, we have our good days and some bad days. We got some going to state so we are excited for that,” said Benson’s Dante Smolinski.
