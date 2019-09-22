Ote Allsup

Ote Allsup broke loose from San Manuel tacklers to race to a 60-yard touchdown run Friday night in the Willcox Cowboys 35-0 victory.

 Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Senior quarterback Caiden Hall and junior tailback Ote Allsup combined for five touchdowns to lead Willcox past San Manuel, 35-0, in high school football Friday night.

“It’s about time,” head coach Alonzo Highsmith remarked about snapping a two-game losing streak. “I’m happy we pulled it off. I’ll take this win.”

Allsup helped break open a competitive 14-0 game after the first half by breaking loose for a 60-yard touchdown gallop on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. He finished with three scores and a fumble recovery on a busy night on both sides of the ball. 

“We always knew he could do that,” Highsmith said. “This game, it just happened; and, hopefully, we can keep that momentum going with him because he’s a horse.”

Hall scored less than four minutes later, after a successful onside kick and three unsportsmanlike penalties against a frustrated San Manuel defense. It set up Hall’s 4-yard quarterback-keeper touchdown run to make it 28-0.

Willcox (2-2) executed yet another onside kick to claim a third consecutive possession and successful scoring drive highlighted by 32- and 26-yard runs from Allsup. That set up his 2-yard clinching score for the 35-0 final margin at 6:08 of the third period.

The game was actually scoreless in the first quarter before Hall got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal early in the second period. He also had a solid game passing the ball, hitting Allsup and freshman receiver Ayden Fuentes on a regular basis.

“He did do well tonight,” Highsmith said. “He completed a lot of passes and ran when he should have.”

Willcox beat up on a 1-3 team Friday night but will face a 4-1 Arizona Lutheran team in Phoenix this Friday.

“If we play every week like we played tonight, then we will win,” Highsmith said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we show up like we did tonight.”

