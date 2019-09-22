WILLCOX — Senior quarterback Caiden Hall and junior tailback Ote Allsup combined for five touchdowns to lead Willcox past San Manuel, 35-0, in high school football Friday night.
“It’s about time,” head coach Alonzo Highsmith remarked about snapping a two-game losing streak. “I’m happy we pulled it off. I’ll take this win.”
Allsup helped break open a competitive 14-0 game after the first half by breaking loose for a 60-yard touchdown gallop on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. He finished with three scores and a fumble recovery on a busy night on both sides of the ball.
“We always knew he could do that,” Highsmith said. “This game, it just happened; and, hopefully, we can keep that momentum going with him because he’s a horse.”
Hall scored less than four minutes later, after a successful onside kick and three unsportsmanlike penalties against a frustrated San Manuel defense. It set up Hall’s 4-yard quarterback-keeper touchdown run to make it 28-0.
Willcox (2-2) executed yet another onside kick to claim a third consecutive possession and successful scoring drive highlighted by 32- and 26-yard runs from Allsup. That set up his 2-yard clinching score for the 35-0 final margin at 6:08 of the third period.
The game was actually scoreless in the first quarter before Hall got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal early in the second period. He also had a solid game passing the ball, hitting Allsup and freshman receiver Ayden Fuentes on a regular basis.
“He did do well tonight,” Highsmith said. “He completed a lot of passes and ran when he should have.”
Willcox beat up on a 1-3 team Friday night but will face a 4-1 Arizona Lutheran team in Phoenix this Friday.
“If we play every week like we played tonight, then we will win,” Highsmith said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we show up like we did tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.