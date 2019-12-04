WILLCOX — The Cowboys are off to a 4-0 start and looking for more in the early stages of the 2019-20 wrestling season.
The Cowboys won handily against their four opponents in the multi-meet they hosted before Thanksgiving.
Junior Ote Allsup pinned three opponents, each in the first round, in the 160-pound division.
Allsup and 152-pound senior Kelby Flowers easily pinned their first two opponents to lead the way in a 72-12 win over Thatcher, and 48-24 victory over the Pima Roughriders. The Roughriders had an 18-12 lead in the lower weights before Willcox dominated in the middle and heavier weights.
Coach Patrick Macumber also enjoyed seeing some of his new wrestlers pick up victories as sophomore Darius Silva notched three wins at 138 pounds, while freshmen Cristian Pando, at 170-pounds, and Luis Cruz, at 106-pounds, each won twice.
“I’m pleased with my young wrestlers as some had their first varsity match and did very well,” the coach said.
Standout 195-pound senior wrestler Caiden Hall finally got his only match of the day in to pin a Tombstone opponent in the first round to lead the way to a 72-12 team victory in that match. Allsup also picked up another pin in the same match.
The Cowboys made it four in a row by dominating St. David, 66-12, as their top-three wrestlers received forfeits.
“We always hope for matches rather than forfeits, especially when it’s our more dominant kids,” Macumber said.
They should be challenged this weekend when they visit the Gila Valley Invitational hosted by Pima on Friday and Saturday.
“I expect some tough competition and some champions from Willcox,” Macumber said.
