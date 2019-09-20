Friday, Sept. 20

St. David 28, Fort Thomas 20

Thatcher 34, Benson 12

Santa Cruz Valley 28, Morenci 7

Bisbee 18, Pima 12 (OT)

Willcox 35, San Manuel 0

Safford 45, Show Low 8

Friday, Sept. 27

St. David (2-2) at Duncan (3-1), 7 p.m.

Fort Thomas (2-3) at Valley Union (1-4), 7 p.m.

Willcox (2-2) at Arizona Lutheran (4-1), 7 p.m.

Bisbee (4-0) at Morenci (2-2), 7 p.m.

Tombstone (1-3) at Pima (2-2), 7 p.m.

Thatcher (3-1) at Santa Cruz Valley (4-1), 7 p.m.

Florence (1-3) at Safford (2-2), 7 p.m.

