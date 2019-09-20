Friday, Sept. 20
St. David 28, Fort Thomas 20
Thatcher 34, Benson 12
Santa Cruz Valley 28, Morenci 7
Bisbee 18, Pima 12 (OT)
Willcox 35, San Manuel 0
Safford 45, Show Low 8
Friday, Sept. 27
St. David (2-2) at Duncan (3-1), 7 p.m.
Fort Thomas (2-3) at Valley Union (1-4), 7 p.m.
Willcox (2-2) at Arizona Lutheran (4-1), 7 p.m.
Bisbee (4-0) at Morenci (2-2), 7 p.m.
Tombstone (1-3) at Pima (2-2), 7 p.m.
Thatcher (3-1) at Santa Cruz Valley (4-1), 7 p.m.
Florence (1-3) at Safford (2-2), 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.