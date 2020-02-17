PRESCOTT VALLEY — Day two of the state wrestling finals was fulfilled with a few victories for the locals, and a few tears and heartbreaks.
Kelby Flowers’ state championship win at 152 pounds over Moroni’s Cody Torres helped his Willcox Cowboys team finish in 12th place with 60 points.
“We brought four freshmen to state and it kind of shocked them at first. I believe, overall, we did good,” Flowers said.
The Cowboys’ Ote Allsup finished in third place in the 160-pound weight division. He lost in the semifinals, 2-1, won via pin in the semifinals of the third-place bracket and defeated Marc Irigoyen, of Round Valley, 9-3, to take third.
In the Division 4 team scoring, Morenci and Santa Cruz Valley were going back and forth throughout the day with several lead changes. In the end, Santa Cruz Valley took the team win with a score of 199.5, while Morenci finished second with a score of 151.5.
“(It’s) not where we wanted to be. We will go back to work and grow from this. We appreciate all of the support of our community,” said Morenci head coach Casey Woodall.
Solomon Lucero defeated his semifinal opponent, Kristopher Reyes, of Antelope, but lost in the championship match, 12-10, to Terrell Kinlicheen, of Joseph City, to finish second at 106 pounds.
Martin Smith lost via pin to Davian Guanajuato, of Santa Cruz Valley, in the quarterfinals; won via 13-7 decision in the semifinals of the third-place bracket; and lost, 7-4, in the third-place bracket finals to finish fourth.
Marcus Morales, at 120 pounds, won, 15-9, over Max Lugo, of Winslow, in the semifinals; and then lost, 5-4, to Cael Porter, of Mogollon, in the finals to finish second.
At 126 pounds, Conrad Aguallo defeated Shaun Tuni, of Monument Valley, via pin in the semis, and then lost via pin to Emilio Ysquirre, of Santa Cruz Valley, in the finals to finish second.
Calvin Dunning, at 132 pounds, defeated Trevor Tenney, of American Leadership-Gilbert North, 3-2, in the semifinals; and then lost, 9-2, to Tanner Crosby, of St. Joseph, in the finals to finish second.
Torres, at 152 pounds, scored a major decision over Evan Clute, of Santa Cruz Valley, in the semifinals. But he lost his chance at a state championship when he was injured in the finals match against Willcox’s Kelby Flowers.
At 285 pounds, Omar Ortega lost to Christian Contreras, of Bisbee, via pin in the semifinals. He lost in the semifinals of the third-place bracket and lost again in the fifth-place match to finish sixth.
Pima’s Jarom Larson took third place in the 120-pound weight class, and Trevor Pruszynski took fourth place in the 220-pound weight division.
Thatcher’s James Green finished in fifth place in the 160-pound weight class, Brik Skousen took home second place in the 170-pound weight class, and Brayden Oliver finished in fourth place in the 182-pound weight class.
The Eagles finished in 16th place as a team, while the Roughriders finished in 20th.
Division 3
Safford brought home yet another individual state champion, courtesy of Robert White at 182 pounds.
White breezed through competition, pinning each of his opponents, all in the first round and only one match going longer than one minute.
In the semifinals, White pinned Alan Montesinos, of Thunderbird, in 42 seconds, and then he pinned Ethan Wright, of Apache Junction, in 59 seconds, in the championship match.
White finished the year with a perfect 55-0 record.
As a team, Safford finished in sixth place with a score of 71.Yuma came in first with a score of 111, followed by Sahuarita at 91.5, Chino Valley with 90, Tempe with 84, Mingus with 81 and Safford.
“Our team came out a little slow this weekend, we came back and did very good overall,” Zimmerman said.
Day 1
First day jitters, injuries and some blood and sweat is how it went down on day one of state wrestling tournament, as the best of the best from the state of Arizona competed.
Morenci was in the lead in Division 4 after the first day of action, with a team score of 79.5 over Santa Cruz Valley, which has a team score of 77.5.
“We honestly feel pretty good coming into state tournament; we got a couple guys fighting on the backside and the other half fighting in the semis and if we do our job in the semis hopefully, we can bring home another state championship,” said Morenci’s Omar Ortega.
Morenci had seven wrestlers with a chance at individual state titles in addition to helping their team at a chance at the team title.
Willcox was in 11th place with a team score of 29, Pima was in 15th place with a team score of 23 and Thatcher was in 17th place with a team score of 22.
“We came out a little weak, and I feel it was a mental game, we weren’t in the zone enough and we lost a few matches but were starting to pick it up again,” said Pima’s Trevor Pruszynski.
Pruszynski was still in the hunt for an individual state title. He pinned his first- and second-round opponents to advance to the semifinals at 220 pounds, where he faced Kellen Gibson, of Arizona College Prep.
Willcox had two in the hunt for a title.
Flowers pinned both his first- and second-round opponents to advance to the semis, where he faced Hans Heidenreich, of American Leadership-Gilbert North.
Allsup pinned his first two opponents at 160 pounds to advance to the semifinals, where he faced Timmy Porter, of Mogollon.
Thatcher also had two seeking a state title.
Brik Skousen pinned his first opponent and won via 8-7 decision in the second round at 170 pounds. Brayden Oliver won via 7-5 decision in the first round and 11-7 decision in the second round at 182 pounds.
Division 3
In Division 3, Canyon Del Oro was in first place with a team score of 49.0, second place belongs to Yuma with a team score of 44 and Safford was in striking distance in third place with a team score of 40.
Safford had three wrestlers with a chance at an individual state title — Karson Zimmerman, Briggs Baldwin and White.
Girls
Pima’s entry into the girls tournament, Angelina Berume, lost in her 118-pound first-round match by a major decision, and lost in the third-round bracket via technical fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.