WILLCOX — Bridger Sanborn, Kennedy Cook and Tate Wells represented the Willcox area as well Arizona this week at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo.
They qualified for Nationals by placing in the top four in their events at the state finals in June.
Sanborn competed in light rifle shooting, scoring a 113 prone, 60 standing and 98 kneeling for a total of 271, with three X-rings. In steer wrestling, Sanborn finished second in performance 10 with a time of 7.31 seconds, and ninth in performance three with a time of 11.07 seconds.
Cook competed in barrel racing, finishing fifth in performance four and 12th in performance nine. Cook also competed in pole bending and finished 24th in performance three.
Wells competed in saddle bronc riding. Results were not immediately available.
The National High School Finals rodeo is the world’s largest rodeo, with contestants from all over the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.
