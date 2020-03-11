A sloppy performance ahead of an impending spring break gave the Willcox Cowgirls the impression they need some time off coming up.
Willcox (1-2) is off to a rough start thanks to an 8-2 setback at home against a modest Morenci team Tuesday night.
“It wasn’t a big loss for us,” head coach Trevor Ward said. “We had four freshman on the field after we had our junior first baseman hurt in pre-game. We had to move positions to cover that spot and move around our batting order.”
The Cowgirls battled back from an early 2-0 deficit and had drawn to as close as 3-2 after four innings.
“We adapted well and are just as good as Morenci,” the coach said. “But we need timely hits.”
Instead, the Cowgirls, despite nine hits, including four doubles in the game, left nine runners on base.
Plus, they committed two errors to aid Morenci’s clinching three-run rally in the sixth.
Morenci had just seven hits on their side, but were aided by six walks and six errors. Senior lead-off hitter Brigid Silvester went 2-5 to complement sophomore catcher Devanie Medina’s 2-4 effort with 2 runs and two runs batted in.
“We all worked together as a team,” Medina said. “Me and (battery mate) Lanae Leonard kept our heads in the game and all the girls just shook off all our mistakes and we continued battling.”
Willcox, who wasted 3-4 hitting performances from freshman Braxton Hammons and senior Dani Pando at the top of the line-up and a 2-3 effort with a double from starting pitcher Maddy Tunks, got a one week break until last night's meeting with 2-0 Thatcher. Results were unavailable before press deadline.
The Cowgirls will travel to Benson (3-0) next Thursday before competing in the Bulldog Invitational in Douglas with three games on Friday versus Buena at 11 a.m, Pueblo at 2 p.m. and Douglas at 5 p.m.
