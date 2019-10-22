WILLCOX — Willcox High School senior cross country runner Sloan Williams took some time to answer five questions for the Arizona Range News.
Q: What made you get into cross country?
A: I decided that I was going to go into Air Force special operations, and I needed to start training.
Q: What has cross country taught you?
A: Cross country has taught me that running three miles isn’t that much. Basically, life can always be harder.
Q: What is your favorite part about competing in a cross country event
A: My favorite part is after a good run, you feel amazing and accomplished.
Q: How do you prepare for a cross country event?
A: I drink about 2.5 gallons of water in the 48 hours before the meet, stretch out for 15 minutes every couple of hours and run two-three light one-mile jogs.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan on joining the USAF Special Operations Unit Para-Rescue.
