The Willcox Cowboys’ Sloan Williams takes time for a picture after a cross country event in Willcox.

 Ricky Crisp Photo/Arizona Range News

WILLCOX — Willcox High School senior cross country runner Sloan Williams took some time to answer five questions for the Arizona Range News.

Q: What made you get into cross country?

A: I decided that I was going to go into Air Force special operations, and I needed to start training.

Q: What has cross country taught you?

A: Cross country has taught me that running three miles isn’t that much. Basically, life can always be harder.

Q: What is your favorite part about competing in a cross country event

A: My favorite part is after a good run, you feel amazing and accomplished.

Q: How do you prepare for a cross country event?

A: I drink about 2.5 gallons of water in the 48 hours before the meet, stretch out for 15 minutes every couple of hours and run two-three light one-mile jogs.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on joining the USAF Special Operations Unit Para-Rescue.

