WILLCOX — Cold, windy weather did not stop the boys and girls from Benson from performing at their best for the first win of the season.
The Benson boys beat Willcox 8-1 on Thursday.
“I feel really good; our team is playing well. We should have a good season ahead of us,” said Benson’s Camden Waite.
Singles Flights
#1 Benson’s Jordan Merrill defeated Luke Kauffman 8-5.
#2 Benson’s Joseph Lutz defeated Hunter Childers 8-0.
#3 Benson’s Cole Masey defeated Marcus Barba 8-1.
#4 Waite defeated Nic Ortiz 8-2.
#5 Benson’s Liam Galloway-Sprietsma defeated Ryan McClaine 8-4.
#6 Benson’s Scott Lutz defeated Favian Rodriguez 8-6.
Doubles Flights
#1 Benson’s Cole Masey/Jordan Merrill defeated Ryan McClaine/Luke Kauffman 8-6.
#2 Benson’s Camden Waite/Joseph Lutz defeated Hunter Childers/Marcus Barba 8-1.
#3 Willcox’s Favian Rodriguez/Nic Ortiz defeated Scott Lutz/Liam Galloway-Sprietsma 8-6.
The Benson girls also beat Willcox 8-1.
Singles Flights
#1 Willcox’s Jodi Denny defeated Taylor Lutz 8-2.
#2 Benson’s Paige Vaughn defeated Kamrielle Wyatt 8-4.
#3 Benson’s Lacy Hamilton defeated Sadie Todd 8-0.
#4 Benson’s Dahlia Bustamante defeated Kennedy Peterson 8-3.
#5 Benson’s Jannika Danzer defeated Khezia Perolino 8-2.
#6 Benson’s Myranda Sutton defeated Serena Salas 8-4.
Double Flights
#1 Benson’s Taylor Lutz/Paige Vaughn defeated Kamrielle Wyatt/Jodi Denny 8-5.
#2 Benson’s Lacy Hamilton/Dahlia Bustamante defeated Sadie Todd/Serena Salas 8-1.
#3 Benson’s Myranda Sutton/Jannika Danzer defeated Khezia Perolino/Kennedy Peterson 8-1.
“I feel like we're pretty strong and going into today’s match, I tried to relax and tell the others to relax as well; it’s our first match of the season,” said Sadie Todd of Willcox.
Benson (1-0) will host Willcox (0-1) on Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.