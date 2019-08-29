WILLCOX — Another class of the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s (AZGFD) Hunter Education Program concluded in Willcox on Saturday, July 31, with 30 successful graduates.
The curriculum consisted of 16 hours of classroom instruction and a written test, followed by the Field Day test. Willcox instructors Shane Thompson, Patina Thompson, Travis Lilly and Larry Glenn led the group of students in various demonstrations and hands-on scenarios.
The mission of the AZGFD Hunter Education Program is designed to promote safe, knowledgeable and responsible hunter conduct; emphasize the importance of wildlife management, laws and regulations; and encourage the safe handling of firearms and bow-hunting equipment.
Successful graduates from hunter education courses across the country leave with the same principles of safety and responsible, ethical behavior. Successful completion of the Hunter Education Program is a requirement for youths age 10 through 13 who want to apply for a big game permit through the AZGFD, although youths as young as 9 can take the course.
Coursework can be completed through a traditional classroom setting or through an online system accessed through the AZGFD’s website (http://www.azgfd.gov). Those who choose the online course will receive a certificate but still have to pass a written test and Field Day requirements.
“Whether the students hunt or not, the proper handling of a firearm and firearm safety should be the No. 1 priority for any age,” said instructor Travis Lilly.
John Hart provided use of his shooting range for the course.
Those interested in signing up for the next course should call 520-507-2220 or 1-623-236-7235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.