THATCHER — Thatcher Eagles stayed undefeated on Tuesday night by sweeping the visiting Willcox Cowgirls.
The Eagles cruised past the Cowgirls, 25-13, 25-14, 25-5.
Before the game we caught up with the Willcox head coach Todd Debaun, to ask how do the Cowgirls felt about going into the game. A man of very few words, he said, “We got a lot of things that we are working on.”
Coach Debaun was not kidding, as the Cowgirls had difficulty getting the ball over the net, making routine plays and avoiding mental errors.
Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles were clicking on all cylinders and scoring at ease. The Eagles picked the Cowgirls apart with multiple aces and a dominant defense. Dallys Casillas got the party starting with three straight serves that eventually led to a double-digit lead in the first match.
The Eagles’ Taya Baldwin and Liv Lunt made the front of the net there very own. In the first and second games, the duo had several kills and blocks that helped the Eagles soar past the Cowgirls.
“Moving forward, we can use more communication and just work on the simple things,” said Thatcher’s Haylee Layton. “I feel like we did good, we have done better but I think we did a good performance.”
The student section was in full force, standing the whole time and cheering their Lady Eagles on throughout the match, showing school pride.
With the fan’s support and a 2-0 lead, the Eagles had huge momentum going into the third and final game. Layton came out on fire, scoring 15 straight service points that dug a hole that was too deep for the Cowgirls to get out of.
The Willcox Cowgirls (5-11) will look to bounce back when they traveled to play the Benson Bobcats (4-2) on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.
The Thatcher Eagles (7-0) will look to stay undefeated when they travel to play the Morenci Wildcats (4-1) on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.
