WILLCOX — Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association made its presence felt again this year with the Rex Allen Days Rodeo.
Fans from as far as Switzerland came out to support the event Saturday and Sunday, making Quail Park Arena the place to be in Arizona last weekend.
Willcox native and rodeo participant Justin Rockhill said he loved the event and is looking forward to more.
“Steer wrestling — it was good, the steer’s ran fast, really fast. This event is more fun than scary, it’s an adrenaline rush, I like this rodeo and I will part of it again soon,” Rockhill said.
Winners of the Oct. 5-6 Rex Allen Days Rodeo are listed by event, place, name, time/score and prize amount.
Bareback
Shane Morin, 79 points, $677
Steer Wrestling
Tyke Kipp, 6.6 seconds, $602
Tie Down Roping
Talon Cooper, 9.1 seconds, $757
Inc. Tie Down Roping
Colton Guin, 11 seconds, $415
Breakaway Roping
Nicole Baggarley, 2.3 seconds, $840
Saddle Bronc
Cooper Dewitt, 75 points, $817
No. 12 Team Roping Header
Bob Pimentel 6 seconds, $565
No. 12 Team Roping Heeler
Kyle Mccabe, 6 seconds, $565
Team Roping Header
Lane Stock, 5.3 seconds, $962
Barrel Racing
Ashley Haller, 17.71 seconds, $767
Inc Barrel Racing
Kennedy Cook, Penney Bell (tie), 18.48 seconds, $318
Bull Riding
Wyatt Covington, 83 points, $877
Bull Day Money
Saturday and Sunday Hunter Kelly
