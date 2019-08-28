WILLCOX — Popcorn, soda, and the roar of the engines greeted tractor pull goers Friday and Saturday.
Arizona Truck and Tractor pulling partnered with Colorado Truck and Tractor Pulling Association to put on the truck and tractor pull Friday and Saturday at Quail Park.
This tractor pull was located in the corrals of the park, giving attendees the ability to sit in shaded bleachers. On Saturday afternoon, the weather was pleasant, and the tractor pull was relatively well attended by individuals from as far away as Colorado and as close as Safford.
“I helped build that tractor, and I think she seems to be enjoying the pull,” said Joe Pierce, regarding his 1-year-old toddler Chloe Pier, who wore protective ear gear and played with toy tractors in the dirt.
“I didn’t know this was a thing until earlier today,” said Megan Pier, Chloe’s mom. “I think it’s a good idea that we take the kids. That way we can say, ‘Hey you have gone to a tractor pull?’ ”
