Friday, Sept. 6
Benson 49, Morenci 7
Thatcher 29, Show Low 0
Pima 28, Willcox 24
Fort Thomas 52, Anthem Prep 50
Safford 36, Wickenburg 8
Saturday, Sept. 7
Duncan at Cibecue
Thursday, Sept. 12
Morenci (1-1) at Willcox (1-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Safford (1-1) at Thatcher (1-1), 7 p.m. (at EAC)
Pima (1-1) at Alchesay (1-1), 7 p.m.
Salome (2-1) at Duncan (2-0), 7 p.m.
San Pasqual (0-2) at Fort Thomas (1-2), 7 p.m.
