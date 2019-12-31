WILLCOX — The Cowboys are off to a strong start in the 2019-20 wrestling season and get an early look at the 2020 part of their campaign this weekend in Benson.
“We should see some teams that we haven’t got to see much yet,” head coach Patrick Macumber said. “We hope to bring home some champions and beat some teams in the dual meet portion.”
Benson will host an individual competition on Friday and the dual meet portion Saturday as part of their anuual McGlumphey-Comaduran invite.
WIllcox had a similar format Dec. 20-21 at the Cowboys’ gym and came away with the title of the 11-team dual meet, besting runner-up Empire and third place Thatcher. The home tourney also crowned individual champions Caiden Hall, Ote Allsup, Kelby Flowers, Arnold Ruiz and surprising 145-pounder Marcus Olivares.
“Marcus is a sophomore who didn’t wrestle last year,” the coach said. “He hasn’t wrestled since middle school and there is definitely some stuff he’s catching up on. He was really impressive, beating the one, two and three seeds to become a champion, including a revenge victory over a Douglas wrestler that knocked him out of the top four in Douglas.”
Willcox finished third in Douglas on Dec. 13-14 behind Peoria and Arizona Lutheran in a meet Macumber called “disappointing.”
“We had second last year and third this year,” he said. “We were hoping to win it, but we’ll push that ‘til next year. Every tournament and match gives us insight and helps us coach through weaknesses. I think it paid off some in the Willcox meet.”
Flowers, Allsup and Hall all won individual titles and went unbeaten in their team meet performances during both tournaments.
“We have a few hammers that are always winning, but the young kids are really stepping up and have performed beyond expectations so far,” Macumber said.
