Editor: Mr. Manieri gets close to his quest of determining the cause of violence in our country (“Gun control won’t solve our violence problem,” Arizona Range News, Sept. 11, 2019). He missed the one overall factor of all the variables: immigration, legal or illegal.
At this time, we have one-third of our population comprised of people without even basic knowledge of how our society works. Some, a lot by any standards, hate this country.
This is not working well, and it will get worse until we halt immigration.
Harold Shull
Willcox
