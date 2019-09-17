Editor: This is to inform you that, as of Sept. 11, 2019, I am no longer able to see you for your care.
I have been advised by the CEO of NCCH that my services are no longer valued and are not compatible with his vision for the future of the clinics.
There is no pending litigation relevant to my practice. There are no complaints from patients, no sanctions from any licensing entities or companies, or from our own medical staff.
In the past 29 years, whether serving as chief of staff or on the board of directors of NCCH, or as the director of the Sunsites and Sulphur Springs medical clinics, my primary concern and attention have been focused on patient care. During my tenure in these positions, I have helped guide those entities through some stressful situations. But, again, patient welfare was and is paramount.
Some of you have been patients for many years, and it has been a privilege and an honor to have gained your respect, loyalty and confidence. I hope your transition to another clinician will be smooth and done expeditiously.
I also wish to thank the clinic and hospital staff, past and present, who aided me in your care.
E. Richard Singer, M.D.
Willcox
