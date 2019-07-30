Revelations last week that Russian operatives sought to compromise election systems in the United States should startle citizens and keep public officials up at night. The Bear has figured out compromising the integrity of Uncle Sam’s election outcomes is an effective way to destroy America.
As stated in The New York Times:
“The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded Thursday that election systems in all 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, an effort more far-reaching than previously acknowledged and one largely undetected by the states and federal officials at the time.”
Civics nerds will remember newspaper headlines as far back as 2015, when the FBI issued a warning to Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan about Russian computer hacking attempts on state election computers.
We can credit the foresight and investment approved by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in 2014 for the state-of-the-art equipment currently used in the county. Pat Call, Ann English and Richard Searle approved a $1 million bid for the equipment and authorized a plan that reduced the number of polling locations and created “vote centers” throughout the county. Casting a ballot now involves touching a screen, which prints a marked ballot, which is tabulated by a machine. There’s much more to the process, but citizens can usually expect results on their home computer within four hours after polls close.
Thanks to the ongoing work of Elections Director Lisa Marra and her capable staff, Cochise County voters can have confidence in the outcome of local elections. Confirmation of that compliment came last week when Marra was elected by her peers to be president of the Election Officials of Arizona.
Confidence in our election system begins with people. For our republic to survive, voters and taxpayers need to participate, and the integrity of our public officials is important.
Our elected officials at all levels — especially those representing Cochise County and Arizona —need to come together and protect the election process. A thorough study of transparency, accountability, weaknesses and how the results are broadcast is in order.
It’s remarkable we live in a time when voters can find out who won an election on their smartphone within just a few hours after the polls close.
Surrendering some of that convenience to protect a process that maintains the confidence of voters is well worth the cost.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
