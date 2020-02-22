Editor:
The Willcox Community Food Pantry continues to wage war on hunger but, with your help, we have won many battles.
In the year 2019, we were able to take 3,000 backpacks to the schools. Our Christmas dinner was a success, giving away 224 dinners, double what we did last year. Our food emergency food boxes numbered 960 and we have about 2,400 families coming through our lines, representing about 9,600 people.
Our goals are to help people with their nutritional needs, clothing, books, household goods and also fellowship when they come into the pantry. We all need love.
We extend thanks to many clubs, companies and churches by listing them below and hope we haven’t forgotten any.
Western Bank, St. Ann’s Society, LOC Beta, Harvest Ministries, Southwest Gas, Willcox Cowbells, CAA Faith Ministry, Methodist Church, Willcox 7th Day Church of God, First Southern Baptist Church, Peggy Judd and LDS Church, Safeway, Fresh Mart, WASA Program, Boy Scouts, FFA, Edward Joes, AWANA Program, DC Carriers Inc., boys basketball at Willcox High School and City of Willcox.
There have been so many individuals that have given to the pantry and we could not do our work without them. Many, many thanks for your support of gifts and time. What an awesome community we have.
Please keep the pantry in your hearts and prayers for a continued success in 2020. We are still growing and need your gifts and thank you in advance for all you do.
Nell Worden
Willcox Community Food Pantry director
