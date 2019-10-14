Editor: On behalf of the staff and board of the Charles William Leighton Jr. Hospice, we would like to thank the sponsors, golfers and volunteers for their generous contributions to our annual golf tournament.
The support of individuals and businesses make it possible for our Hospice to keep operating.
Thank you, again. We value your donations and continued support.
Charles William Leighton Jr. Hospice staff
