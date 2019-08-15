Editor: It appears to me that Vladimir Putin and Russia have conquered America without using bombs or bullets. As the worldwide web has grown they have harnessed its power by attacking the most cherished American freedoms of speech and what our press reports to we the people. Their efforts have changed the name of our beloved country from the United States of America to the Divided States of America.
We point fingers of blame for all this at each other. For some it’s blaming the socialist ideas of one political party or the fascist ideas of the other. Others point to immigrants as the source of all our problems. And some fear that white people will be replaced by those with a different skin color or a different religion.
These fears have resulted in protests in our streets and mass shootings using military grade weapons and chants of a blind patriotism cry of the past: “America, love it or leave it.” If parents love their children enough to correct the errors they make rather than toss them away, then we, as the people of this great nation, must correct the errors we make. Nothing is resolved by defining an American as someone who agrees with you and demonizing those who don’t.
Some lawmakers in Congress are stuck in the 20th century belief that a strong American military and bases around the globe will protect Americans from foreign attack. They don’t seem to comprehend that in the 21st century, a cyber war aimed at causing chaos, fear, and conspiracy theories has crippled America and, without a single shot being fired, is destroying the very core of American liberty and darkening the beacon of freedom we’ve always been to the world.
More and more members of Congress seem to be more interested in keeping their cushy jobs than they are about the Constitution they swore an oath to uphold. The current majority leader of the Senate is seeking a seventh term of office and so unwilling to relinquish his power in government that he subverts the constitutional role the Senate has in our republic by blocking the consideration of legislation passed in the peoples’ House.
Having proudly worn the naval uniform of our beloved country, I weep as I witness its decline. Maybe it’s time to change our national anthem. Instead of singing about “rockets red glare and bombs bursting in air,” we should sing about fruited plains and brotherhood from sea to shining sea. The current anthem is about war. The latter is about what unites us rather than what divides us.
Are we a united country or a divided country? Each of us must decide. I hope we make the right choice. Until then, may God bless America, land that I love.
Kathy Frazier
Willcox
