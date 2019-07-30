Editor: Northern Cochise Community Hospital would like to thank LifeNet/Air Methods Corporation for its generous donation of $1,000 to the NCCH medical staff’s Grow Your Own Scholarship Account.
Thanks to generous donations such as this one, NCCH will continue to provide scholarships for youths attending high school in the communities served by NCCH who plan to study medicine, as well as for hospital employees who are furthering their education.
With the help of our partners such as LifeNet, we look forward to many more years of giving something back to the community, investing in our future and continuing to provide quality health care close to home.
Ainslee Bull,
Community Relations, Northern Cochise Community Hospital
