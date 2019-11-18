Editor: Wow, were we even at the same meeting? The one that pretty much started with an “If you don’t . . .” threat, followed up with “And you have one week, or I’m going to . . .” ultimatum against all present by an individual who may or may not own the cattle that are devastating our neighborhood — before he took off in a huff?
The meeting where Ronald Klump declared to all present that this “problem” could have been resolved by the free cattle guard he offered to the Hatches? That fences were down, gates were destroyed, which led to cattle everywhere because it was “necessary” for him to do that so he could use North Sheppard Road to get to his trailer?
And did anything about injunction against harassment being served on the Hatches get mentioned by anyone; and even if it did, how does that have any bearing on the issue at hand, which is cattle that are roaming all over our neighborhood and certainly not just “near” other private property?
In yards, destroying landscaping, stomping on building materials., damaging vehicles, chewing on buildings, ripping up irrigation and water lines, rubbing on gas meters, causing, in at least one case, a protected senior citizen to be evacuated from her condominium because of a gas leak.
Mooing — more like bellowing — all night long under bedroom windows. Hanging out on top of railroad tracks. Jumping out of ditches and standing in the middle of Page Ranch and Country Club roads day and night. Bull challenging a neighbor in the neighbor’s yard, and so it goes, on and on and on.
That meeting?
Here’s an interesting point that was not mentioned, even though all present were looking directly at it: Ronald Klump’s trailer is sitting on a 320-plus acre parcel of property, which absolutely has multiple access points. Any of which he could — and still does whenever it suits his purposes — use as access to his trailer. He could do that without it being “necessary” for him to take down gates and fences. What he’s done by taking down gates and fences is create an avenue for cattle — which should be fenced onto that 320-plus acre parcel — to instead be roaming at large all over our neighborhood.
Regarding this magical cattle guard, why is it Ronald Klump claims in one breath that he offered this cattle guard to the Hatches for free, and then in the next breath claims that the neighbors will have to pay him $1,500 to put in a cattle guard? On top of a gas line, inside a gas line easement? Should be an automatic never.
What is a No-Fence District? Current statute that requires the owners of livestock to fence them onto their own property and if they don’t do that, are liable for damages caused by livestock roaming at large. We are working on getting the current statute to apply to our neighborhood or getting language of current statute changed so that it can apply to us.
Like was said before in our (my husband Dan Hatch and myself) letter to the editor, “If you can see two or more neighbors from your yard, if you can go to church, send your children to school, put fuel in your vehicle and go shopping within minutes from your property, if nearby roads are mostly paved, it should not be your responsibility to keep someone else’s livestock off from your property. You should be able to freely enjoy your property without worry that randomly roaming livestock will decimate your property or, worse, injure, maim for life or possibly even kill someone you love.”
Denice Hatch
Willcox
