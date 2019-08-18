Editor: Good day Willcox. Did you know that the City of Willcox has abandoned the first block of McCourt Street so the owner of the AZ Sunset Inn can have parking between his hotel and his sister hotel across the street? What a great and convenient idea, well at least, for the owner of the hotel.
I used to travel the little McCourt Street on my way to Arizona Avenue. The barricades up the last month have made that impossible, but I just assumed the city was working on the street like they have been doing in the area. I guess I shouldn’t assume anything anymore when it comes to the city.
It would make some sense to me if the road was a dead end street, but to block off a street that has access from Haskell Avenue to Arizona Avenue boggles my mind. The council made the owner of the hotel happy at the expense of the rest of the citizens.
Oh sure, we have other streets to use but it’s not the same. I used that street several times a week to get to where I needed to go, but I’m sure I’m the only one who used it. I would assume they conducted a survey to see how much the street was actually used. Oops, there I go assuming again!
Are several more streets on the butcher’s block waiting to be abandoned so the city can save a few pennies on maintenance? Didn’t the city have a street fund several years ago? Where is it now?
Courtney Gonzalez
Willcox
