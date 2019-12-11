Editor:
On Sept. 3, 2019, the Willcox Police Department, with the help of Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, held its first Community Resource Fair.
SEACAP would like to thank the following organizations for their donations and support for this event: Safford Walmart Supercenter, Sierra Vista Coca-Cola Co. and Eastern Arizona Courier.
Thanks to all the organizations, the event was made possible and the community of Willcox was able to see many of resources available to the public.
Virgina Avila
SEACAP regional coordinator
