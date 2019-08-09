Editor: The 10th annual Brooks Brothers Scholarship Golf Tournament was held May 18, 2019. Thank you to all who participated, thanks to the golf course for the fine facilities and the golf course ladies who helped us out.
Special thanks go to all our donors: Southwestern Paint and Lee Field Service, Monument East Veterinary Hospital, Robison Mechanical, Lazy S Ranch, Clark Chiropractic, Sota WL, Rix’s Tavern, Sota WL D1, Dan/Ali Solutions, Sweig General Contracting, AMS Insurance, Marana Stockyard, SSVEC, Dave Read, Theresa and Keith Molinek, Valley TeleCom, Stronghold Feed, Performance Horseshoeing, Highway 86 Storage & Rental, Maid Rite Feeds, Debbie and Jerry Sunderland, Susan Arbuthnot, Mills Tire & Tech, Cochise Credit Union, Apple Annie’s, Rosa Quiroz and Scooter George.
Thanks to Garrett Douglas, and Clementine and John Kohnke for all the engraving on plaques and tumblers. Thanks to all who sold gun raffle tickets; the rifle was won by John Hernandez.
Special thanks go to Jan Fiakas, Bob Mangerson, Rick Selting and Rix’s for all donations of raffle prizes and food.
More thanks to our food help crew: Natalie and Eddie McClure, Austin Stalder and Jacob Fenn; we appreciate all of you.
And, of course, we couldn’t do without our four ramrods (two of whom were AWOL because they had to work): Garrett Douglas, Josh Davidson, Cody McWilliams and Charlie Burkhead.
Our first-place team was Eddie McClure, Clay Parsons, James McClure and Mike Lee. Second-place team included Delbert Verdugo, Clay Cooke, James Norwood and Drey Brown.
Longest drives went to James Norwood and Leisha Smyer. Closest to the pin went to Katie Hamilton and Jared Keen. Our “better luck next time” award went to the team of Anthony Retana, Cora Retana, Crystal Alexander and Tim Alexander.
We appreciate all the support from the Willcox community and far beyond; we couldn’t do it without all the help.
To Willcox High School 2019 graduates, we are giving four $1,500 scholarships, along with seven $500 continuing education scholarships. This is due to all of the support we receive. Thank you and hope to see you next year.
Phyllis and Chuck Brooks
Willcox
