Editor: I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped arrange and organize our recent $1,000 Club Benefit Fund-raiser on Aug. 17. It was an overwhelming success and allowed our lodge to raise more than $3,000 for our local charity work in Willcox.
We offered 100 tickets at $50 each, which was good for a steak dinner and a chance to win cash and prizes up to the grand prize of $500. Congratulations to all the winners.
I would like to personally thank the members of this Lodge who sold tickets, cooked and served dinner, cleaned up afterwards and who otherwise participated in this event. This includes: our House Committee of Glen Kreger, Paul Lee, Paul Blank and Jimmy Naugle. Also, my wife, Julia Hamel, Jackie Lee, Alex and Carmen Arroyo, Eddie Torres, Oscar Seeley, David Shelton, Luis and Rina Colato, Tim Housley, Steven Lee, Karen Wood, Richard Regalado, and our ER ORay Housley.
Thank you to all the participants who bought tickets. Our ticket holders came from all over the South District and Willcox. It would not have worked without you.
Also, there were many members who do not live locally but who wanted to make donations, and they exemplified our motto, “Elks Care, Elks Share,” and donated generously.
Overall, it was a big success, and we hope to do it again next year.
Larry Hamel, PER
event coordinator, Willcox Elks Lodge #2131
