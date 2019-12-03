Editor: The Willcox High School class of 2020 would like to recognize everyone who supported our class throughout the past four years.

Many events and opportunities have been possible thanks to our caring community, WHS staff, our class sponsors and our families. We appreciate all you have done for us by supporting us over the years, participating in our fund-raisers, and donating to our class physically and financially.

It is bittersweet as this, our senior year, flies by. We could not have made it without such a caring “village” to help raise us.

With the sincerest of gratitude.

Willcox High School Class of 2020

