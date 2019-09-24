Editor: Recently, as a patient in a Tucson hospital, two staff members were very cruel. I filed a complaint, so did my insurance company, on behalf of elder care abuse.
An out-of-district politician asked for help from U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and U.S. Rep. Anne Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz. I, too, contacted their offices asking for help to stop elder care abuse. Nothing has been heard from either office as of this writing.
A couple can hold their newborn, keep it warm before it is euthanized. If Democrats and civos can do this to an innocent baby, who is next? If these people are voted into office or allowed to remain, there will not be any 80, 90,100-year-old people in the United States. That money will be needed for the illegals’ health care.
I’ll continue my complaint, but help would be appreciated because it represents a large part of our America.
How many of you have been abused and you remained silent? We can’t let these politicians stay or be voted into office. So vote very carefully.
Connie Solano
Pearce
