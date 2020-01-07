Editor: Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP) is a nonprofit organization that helps low-income families in time of need in Graham, Greenlee, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
We provide utility assistance, weatherization, utility repair and replacement, help families enroll in AHCCS and the SNAPS programs, taxes, CFSP enrollment and recertification, and we also do community projects.
On June 24, 2019, SEACAP was able to hold a Money Management Class thanks to the Cochise Credit Union.
On Aug. 2, 2019, SEACAP and Willcox Police Department handed out 150 backpacks and school supplies to children in need thanks to Willcox PD and an anonymous donor.
On Sept. 3, 2019, the Willcox Police Department and SEACAP held the first Community Resource Fair. Without the help of Safford Walmart Supercenter and Sierra
Vista Coca-Cola Co., this event would not be possible.
On Oct. 10, 2019, the City of Willcox Tree Drive was made possible thank the following people and organizations: Councilman Paul Sheats, Joe Barba, Linda Gale Drew, Yvette Ramirez, Gerarda Ramiez, Librado Ramirez, Carlos Marquez, Alexia Hurtado, Cecilia Brown, Virginia Avila, Buddy's Auto Shop, Shotton Insurance, Rosa Catarino, Cindy Ruiz, Viviana Torres, Alejandro Ruiz, Willcox ACE Hardware, Stephanie Saldana, NCCH Inc., SSVEC Willcox, Excelsior Mining AZ Inc., Western Bank, Sally Barba, City Mayor Mike Laws and Mrs. Revonda Laws,
Councilwoman Terry Rowden, Sonny and Diana Merino, Valley Telecom Group, Cochise Credit Union and Chico Avila.
SEACAP would to say, “Thank You” to everyone who helped make these events possible.
Virgina Avila
SEACAP regional coordinator
Northern Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties
