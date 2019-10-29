Editor: In reply to your negative opinion of school choice (“School choice has serious downsides,” Arizona Range News, Oct. 9, 2019), the public may need more light shed on the conflict between government-operated education and parents’ desires to have some input in the process.
The Seattle Public Schools, responding to a legislative mandate to advise, assist and make recommendations regarding the identification of ethnic studies materials, formed the U.S. History Ethnic Studies Framework. Its Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee lamented that Western math has been viewed as the only legitimate expression of “math identity.” It is warning students of Seattle that they are victims of a racist system that uses math as a tool of oppression. The ESAC is asking “For the students, who gets to say if an answer is right?”
To counter this stupidity, Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Accounts help parents find alternatives to public education. One can only hope that includes home schooling.
The government/union education industry is loath to have the public know what's going on; but because it's by law, it's not hard to find out what they're doing, nor is it difficult to interpret intent.
Harold Shull
Willcox
