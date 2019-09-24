Editor: The Northern Cochise Community Hospital Foundation would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our sponsors, supporters and the community for making the seventh annual Boots ‘n Bling Fall Fling a big success. Without your support, this event would not have been possible.
Thanks to everyone in our community, we enjoyed a successful fund-raiser for the hospital and raised more than $83,000.
We would especially like to thank our Silver and Bronze sponsors for their generous donations:
Silver: Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Inc., Valley TeleCom Group, West Central Initiative/Riverview LLC, and Longmire Well Service.
Bronze: Matt and Jannie Martin; Kansas Settlement Gin-RL and Sally Robbs; A&P Growers; Arizona G&T Cooperatives; North Bowie Farming-Mark and Jacque Cook; Tim’s Electric-Tim and Sara Schmidt; Arizona Truck and Tractor Pulling Inc.; Empire CAT; DC Carriers; Betty Jo “Honey” Nicholson; Tucson Medical Center; Bonita Ag LLC-Kim and Brent Haas; Tucson Heart Group; John and Susan Arbuthnot; The Heuler Family, Irvine, Calif.; CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services; Regier Carr & Monroe LLP, CPAs; Southwest Gas; LifeNet/AirMethods; Roland and Terry Knox; John and Karen Thomas; and Automotive Equipment of Nevada-Alison and Bob Seltzer.
The proceeds of this event will contribute toward necessary hospital equipment. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing everyone at our event next year.
Kathy Cook
NCCH Foundation president
