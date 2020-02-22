Editor:
The great state of Arizona is under attack from the inside. Take heed or we will all pay the price.
They work undercover, with none of their usual fanfare this time; a sneak attack. These are the liberal do-gooders who would throw open the doors to all comers with the guarantee of all manner of financial support, paid for with your money.
Now they want your guns.
Their underhanded work had been kept under wraps as long as they could They would rather those who live here, work and support this state were never aware of it until they got it passed. What you need to know is that SB 1625 — a sweeping mandate to take our guns and destroy them.
Shades of Nazi Germany on the rise, in Arizona of all places.
Our family has been un this state long before it was a state. We rode in from Georgia, North Carolina and Texas in the wake of the Trail of Tears and then the bloody battle between the states — seeking freedom from a relentless, overreaching government. We learned the hard way to watch our backs as there were traitors among us. Along with a few other pioneers who dared to dream, we built this state, and those who came later joined in to make it what it is — a beautiful, natural place to live, work and raise families, with the God-given right to protect ourselves, to be safe and free, and enjoy life as we choose.
One of the last things my father said to me was, “Remember, we are Indian. Never forget.” And we remember. All we asked was the freedom to live as we please. And, yet, they came. They came in stealth, in the dead of winter, our starving time. They came in darkness. They came waving the flag. They came for our guns.
Yes, those are my grandmothers you see frozen in flight in the snowbanks at Wounded Knee. You’ve seen the old photos. Stand down and let these liberal fools run over us, and next time it might be yours.
And, again, as if this sorry excuse for a southern border isn’t causing us enough problems, now we’re being attacked from within. By the latest and loudest group of misfits, who operate with a total lack of common sense, simply ignoring the fact that the criminals will always have guns, and insist that if they take our guns, all will be peace and love. They also promise the moon to those who won’t work or contribute, all paid for by the rest of us. These are not the ones we want in charge.
Now is the time to act.
Just compare Arizona to New York, California, Baltimore or Chicago. Those are no-gun zones — how is that working out for them?
It is time to stand up and fight. Go online, find your legislators and e-mail them, call them or show up on their doorsteps to let them know, in no uncertain terms, that they will not take our guns, period.
This is Arizona and will continue as such. Time to stand for freedom.
Susan Owenby
Fairbanka
