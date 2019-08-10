Editor: Peter Funt’s dad had a 40-year run in TV making people look silly reacting to a situation they weren’t told a key bit of information to. Peter is using the same technique in the American public.
He’s collating that guns in the hands of white supremacists are the problem causing so much death in out country. America had very little crime 30-40 years ago. There was no registration for gun ownership.
Contrary to the written promise of the 1965 Immigration Act, we have had this country’s demographics changed by more than 100 million people, many of who profess a hatred of this country. They demand us to change our culture to accept theirs, and have shown us how to kill dozens in a moment.
These things don’t happen in a homogeneous society, that’s what’s been proven in the last 50 years. That die has been cast.
Now is not the time to make self-defense more difficult to accomplish. But if it need be that way, (it will) legitimately change our society’s guarantee of a free state. Until then, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
Peter Funt is keeping that key bit of information from you. The joke will be on all of us, and it won’t be funny.
Harold Shull
Willcox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.