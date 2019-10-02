Editor:
Your editorial of who or whom should vote (“Exclusive Democrats,” Arizona Range News, Sept. 25, 2019) came close but missed the point concerning the Democrats’ purpose.
They don’t want independent citizens voting; they want legal and illegal noncitizens voting because they’re solid on the “gimme free stuff” brigade.
Harold Shull
Willcox
