Editor: It is hard to convey the gratitude that we felt for the outpouring of prayers, support, cards, phone calls that you have shared with us following the death of Beth Moses. 

It warmed our hearts to hear from each of you and to visit with those who attended the memorial gathering in Tucson. We appreciate Dan Douglas for assistance with the obituary and helping us with a few decisions.

 Please keep us in your prayers as we will remember you in ours.

 Liz, Trey, Sarah and Thomas Moses

Tucson

Tags

Load comments