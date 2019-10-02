Editor:
How or what were the values of these professional services based upon? How was the request to dismiss this loyal, precise Dr. (E. Richard Singer) made? Was there a vote? A petition? Was the cause of this dismissal based on policy issues or on personal attacks?
What, Mr. Knox, is your vision for the future of Sunsites and Sulphur Springs Clinics?
Was Dr. Singer reprimanded or given a seminar by you on your ideas or requests of your ideas of a vision for the future?
With the decline of medical doctors willing to settle and work in rural areas, a devoted asset like Dr. Singer would shine. His thoughtfulness and concern for his patients knows no bounds.
Eagerly waiting to hear your reply.
Wm. R. and Joni Kuchynka
Sunsites
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.