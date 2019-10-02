Editor:

How or what were the values of these professional services based upon? How was the request to dismiss this loyal, precise Dr. (E. Richard Singer) made? Was there a vote? A petition? Was the cause of this dismissal based on policy issues or on personal attacks?

What, Mr. Knox, is your vision for the future of Sunsites and Sulphur Springs Clinics?

Was Dr. Singer reprimanded or given a seminar by you on your ideas or requests of your ideas of a vision for the future?

With the decline of medical doctors willing to settle and work in rural areas, a devoted asset like Dr. Singer would shine. His thoughtfulness and concern for his patients knows no bounds.

Eagerly waiting to hear your reply.

Wm. R. and Joni Kuchynka

Sunsites

