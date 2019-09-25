Arizona and independent voters won’t have much to say when the presidential primary rolls around on St. Patrick’s Day next year.
Republicans have already voted not to hold the quadrennial preference primary, voting earlier this month to cancel the election and effectively endorsing President Donald Trump.
On Saturday, a vote by state Democrats determined that only registered members will participate in the election to determine Arizona’s choice for its party’s nominee.
That leaves independents, roughly one-third of the state’s voters, on the sidelines.
Arizona is one of 17 states with a closed Democratic presidential primary or caucus. Thirty other states allow independent voters to participate in the preference election. For independents who want to cast a ballot, the state requires them to register with the Democratic Party by Feb. 18, 2020, about a month before the primary on March 17.
At the state committee meeting Saturday, Democrats decided the cost of changing the laws governing who can vote in the primary, and a desire among those who are registered to get more voters to join the party, were the arguments that convinced the majority not to open the election.
Democrats would have to petition the state Legislature to change the existing law, which would take a two-thirds vote of lawmakers and result in both parties opening their presidential primary.
Or, Democrats could sue a fellow party member — Democrat and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — to convince her to make the change. Saturday, party members decided the funds necessary to pursue the lawsuit could be better spent elsewhere.
We’re not so sure.
Based on past presidential preference elections, we anticipate an angry reaction from voters who look forward to casting their ballots, only to be turned away at the polling place when their names don’t appear as registered members of the party. An open primary is also favored by Gov. Doug Ducey, who reiterated his support for the idea last week with a public statement favoring more voter participation.
Ironically, Democrats across the country have made expansion of voting rights an issue. The party has criticized GOP initiatives to impose voter ID laws and has consistently sought to ease federal restrictions on what qualifies a person to cast a ballot.
Apparently, state Democrats don’t feel the same when it comes to the presidential preference primary.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
