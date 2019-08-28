Organizers of an effort to decriminalize marijuana have learned from their losses.
Earlier this month, the Safe and Smart Arizona Act was introduced, presenting an initiative that voters will likely see on the 2020 ballot. Provisions of the proposed law appear to address each of the issues that pundits believe contributed to the failure of a similar initiative in 2016.
Supporters have until July to gather more than 257,000 signatures from registered state voters to get the question on the November 2020 ballot. Although the number of petition signatures is more than when this question was proposed in 2016, politicians and other “experts” are stating publicly that they anticipate it will qualify as a statewide referendum.
That puts the onus on Arizona voters.
The last time state voters considered whether to decriminalize marijuana for recreational use, opponents of the initiative pointed to several flaws in the initiative that contributed to its failure. The proposal offered advantages to existing dispensaries, which allowed opponents to argue that the intent of the initiative was aimed at empowering an industry seeking profits ahead of people. There was nothing in the 2016 initiative that discouraged marijuana edibles from looking similar to candy commonly sold to children.
If the referendum had passed, the 2016 initiative would have allocated most of the anticipated tax revenue from marijuana sales to education. Though that sounds tempting, opponents effectively argued that the anticipated $123 million in tax revenue was a small amount of money compared to the more than $1 billion that the state already contributes to education.
This time around, organizers have raised the projected amount of money that marijuana sales would generate to $300 million, spreading those funds around to education, law enforcement and other state agencies. Although the initiative continues to offer an advantage to existing medical marijuana dispensaries, it does so with an eye toward making administration and enforcement of the law more efficient and less costly for the state.
The new initiative is also specific in outlawing any connection between children’s candy with marijuana edibles.
Legislators will likely argue against the initiative, as they do on almost all citizen-petition laws, contending that, if adopted, they would not be able to change or amend the statute if there were problems after its passage.
We’re not sure that’s going to be enough to dissuade state voters this time around.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
