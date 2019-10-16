Before Arizona government officials break their collective arms patting themselves on the back for a new law that charges sales tax to out-of-state online sellers, let’s remember who isn’t winning in the current e-commerce economy.
An estimate by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee indicates that the law that went into effect Oct. 1 will generate another $57 million for the general fund next year and $85 million by 2021.
As some consumers have experienced, depending where one lives, the state will now collect its Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) on all online sales, regardless of where the seller is located. Prior to Oct. 1, the buyer didn’t have to pay sales tax on transactions involving a business based outside of Arizona.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door for states to collect taxes from online businesses, regardless of where they are located.
That’s good news for brick-and-mortar companies.
For years, economic experts and politicians have recognized the unfairness of internet transactions. Business owners who invest in their community, providing jobs and convenience for local buyers, also have the burden of paying a sales tax, while out-of-state online sellers escaped the tax.
Beginning Oct. 1, that’s no longer the case. Online sellers will pay the combined state, county and city sales tax rate. In Sierra Vista, that’s 8.05 percent; in Bisbee it’s 9.6 percent; and in Huachuca City, the state’s lowest combined sales tax rate, it’s 7.6 percent.
We’re pleased that this new law will level the economic playing field for local brick-and-mortar businesses with their internet competitors. The sales tax was just one more advantage, together with shopping from the convenience of one’s home and doorstep delivery, that has shaped the success of e-commerce. The consequences of the shift in our economy has resulted in empty storefronts, fewer retail employees and less money for local governments dependent on the sales tax.
State officials now need to recognize that some of the money generated from internet sales needs to be shared with cities and counties to pay for local public services. Arizona is sitting on a $1 billion “rainy day fund” and is expected to have a budget surplus of more than $700 million in 2020.
It’s time for the state to help financially strapped local governments and share the wealth.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.