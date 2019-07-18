The number of issues Arizona voters may have to decide next year is beginning to equal the number of Democrats running for president.
A lawsuit filed last week challenges a 2014 state law that has prevented tens of thousands of signatures by registered voters from being counted on petitions for citizen initiatives.
If the lawsuit is successful, it will be easier for organizations with national agendas to petition for change in Arizona.
Citizen initiatives will replace the existing legislative process. Instead of pushing a bill through the state Legislature and onto the governor’s desk for his signature, national campaigns would put referendums on state ballots to create new laws, repeal existing laws and change the Constitution.
Is this a good thing?
Whether or not the lawsuit is successful, it looks like the 2020 Arizona ballot will have no less than three initiatives that would change state laws. Organizations promoting recreational marijuana, campaign finance reform and renewable energy are already investing in petitioning for initiatives in the next election. That doesn’t include other “probable” groups looking at what they could accomplish with a citizens initiative for their cause. Red4Ed could return with its education tax for high-income earners. Arizona for Fair Lending could reach the ballot with an initiative to outlaw title loans.
It’s not a secret that since 2014 the Republican majority in the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey have adopted laws that make the citizen initiative process more difficult to accomplish.
The provision that requires petitioners to appear for court subpoenas in the existing Arizona law is the focus of the lawsuit filed last week. One of the organizations paying for the legal action is the Next Gen Climate Generation Committee, which supported the 2018 failed initiative — Prop. 127 — to require electric utilities to use more renewables.
We support citizen initiatives, but we also worry about fair representation of the rural population in Arizona.
Laws that “fit” in Maricopa County usually don’t fit in rural Arizona, including Cochise County.
The answer is a bill sponsored by Sen. David Gowan, of Sierra Vista, last session requiring petitioners to gather signatures in every legislative district across the state. This would ensure fair representation from rural and metropolitan populations using the petition process.
Citizen initiatives are an important “check” on our legislative process, as long as the process is fair to rural residents.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista-Herald/Review
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.