“Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did.”
— Newt Gingrich, American politician, historian, and author
We were pleased to see Cochise County supervisors continue the call to convert Chiricahua National Monument to a national park.
Board members took the step at their monthly meeting Tuesday, reviving an effort that appeared to be gaining momentum four years ago.
The late Bob Gent spearheaded a local campaign to bring heightened prominence to the national monument nicknamed the “Wonderland of Rocks,” beginning in early 2015.
In addition to Cochise County, supporters included the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sierra Vista and numerous nearby city governments and organizations in both Arizona and New Mexico.
The crux of the argument at that time was that the national park designation would be a major boost for local tourism and help strengthen the economy at little or no additional cost, because the site is already under the National Park Service.
At its pinnacle, then-Congresswoman Martha McSally introduced a bill to accomplish the change in September 2016.
A lot has changed in recent years.
In addition to the loss of Gent’s expertise, diplomacy and effectiveness as a campaign manager, U.S. Rep. McSally is now Sen. McSally and Cochise County is the only local government that has formally renewed the call to change the Chiricahua monument to a national park.
On Tuesday, county supervisors brought the effort back to life with a letter to Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, asking her to promote legislation to make the change.
The reasons for doing so are significant. Arizona’s national parks generally see more traffic than its national monuments. According to nonprofit research group Headwaters Economics, total recreation visits to national parks grew by 49 percent between 2000 and 2016, compared to a decrease of 3 percent at national monuments.
The transition to a national park would not be expensive for the federal government and it would bolster the opportunity for tourism in Cochise County, adding jobs and increasing spending.
We urge local governments and civic organizations to join Cochise County in calling for this new designation of the Chiricahua. We also call on Rep. Kirkpatrick and the rest of the congressional delegation representing Arizona to support the effort.
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.