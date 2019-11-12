Don’t put off President Donald Trump’s Tuesday Twitter statement as just another political rant.
His call to help Mexico and declare war on drug and trafficking cartels in Sonora may be the only realistic solution to ensure the security of our Southwest border. The slaughter of three mothers and six children is the most recent example – and among the most horrific – of what’s happening in Mexico.
President Trump’s call to establish a military presence within 50 miles of the border may be the best way to restore civility. Considering the extreme brutality suffered by the innocent victims of the attack on Tuesday morning, it’s apparent that the cartels only understand the language of force.
Something must change, dramatically, if the realities of murders, human trafficking and drug smuggling are going to be eliminated along the Mexico-U.S. border. There have been decades of violence and criminal activity that have spilled into Arizona and other border states while federal officials on both sides of the international boundary minimize and ignore the reality of this horror show.
What crime will awaken our politicians to the fact that there is already a war happening just a few miles from American communities along the Southwest border? If the murders of three mothers and six children traveling to a wedding is not enough to create awareness and spark action, we question what will inspire our politicians to respond?
Addressing the issues that cause the outcome we witnessed Tuesday go beyond building a wall and employing more U.S. Border Patrol agents. A meaningful, long-term solution will require dealing with the criminal and the social factors that have contributed to the rise and influence of the cartels.
President Trump has offered a solution to the immediate problem – that travel throughout Sonora is dangerous and quelling the criminals who control the area will require a strong demonstration of force and a continuing presence of law enforcement.
Establishing a long-term solution will require addressing the social issues that currently limit and prevent Mexico from dealing with the crime, poverty and corruption that feed the nation’s organized criminal gangs.
If you consider the president’s call for U.S. military involvement offensive, recognize that the grisly murders of innocents on Tuesday is another example of what’s happening in Mexico on a frequent basis.
Stopping the violence demands an aggressive response.
