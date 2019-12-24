Sometimes experience is the best teacher.
That appears to be the case for Lake Havasu City lawmaker Leo Biasiucci who was issued an $80 ticket for parking in an alley and learned there isn’t a community service option to cure the offense and clear the fine.
Rep. Biasiucci believes community service should be an option and he’s introduced legislation to reform the state justice code to accommodate those who would rather give their time, not their cash, to pay for traffic tickets.
We think that’s a great idea.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns doesn’t.
Our difference of opinion focuses on whether courts should be raising revenue or utilizing a variety of punishments to deter wrongdoing. Representatives of the League have stated publicly that the fines collected from traffic tickets and other minor criminal offenses is needed to pay for local courts, police training and other vital law enforcement programs. If people are given the option to serve the community instead of paying the fine, there will be less revenue for these functions.
Community service may not put money back into the court system, but it does help local non-profit organizations and provides an alternative for those without the means to pay. Our current penalty code includes surcharges in addition to fines, which creates more hardship on those with limited financial resources. Offering community service would generate needed manpower for goodwill organizations and provide a path for people who don’t have the money to “pay their debt to society.”
Will there be a consequence for taxpayers? Possibly. Reducing a revenue source by creating the community service option may eliminate existing probation programs or police training initiatives and it may result in higher taxes to afford our local justice court system. Not everyone issued a ticket or charged with a misdemeanor is going to choose community service over paying the fine.
We stand with the idea that our criminal justice system should be about determining the most effective punishments that will deter and reduce wrongdoing in our community. That would seem to include providing the choice of community service, beyond mandating only financial consequences for an offense with the intent to sustain the cost of the prosecuting agency.
As Biasiucci has said publicly, we don’t want our court system to be a “cash cow.”
Reprinted from Sierra Vista Herald/Review
